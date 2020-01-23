Global  

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s
All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.
AP Top Stories January 23 A

Here's the latest for Thursday January 23rd: More coronavirus cases in China; 3 US firefighters die...
USATODAY.com - Published

3 Firefighters From U.S. Are Killed as Air Tanker Crashes in Australia

SYDNEY — Three firefighters from the United States were killed Thursday as a large aircraft being...
Seattle Times - Published


3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

