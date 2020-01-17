Global  

MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party

MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party

MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena unveiled party's new flag on Thursday.

The saffron-coloured flag was unveiled by MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

The new flag has a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
