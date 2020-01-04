Global  

Rajasthan to be 3rd state to pass anti-CAA resolution? Sachin Pilot answers

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the government will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sachin said the Centre government should listen to people protesting against CAA.
