Akshay Kumar announces Filhal sequel, shares first poster

Akshay Kumar announces Filhal sequel, shares first poster

Akshay Kumar announces Filhal sequel, shares first poster

Actor Akshay kumar has announced the sequel of his hit punjabi music video "Filhall" on social media.

Akki took to Instagram to share the first poster for the second part.
