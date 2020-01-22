Global  

27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers stand in solidarity with victims as trial begins

27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers stand in solidarity with victims as trial begins

A total of 27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers are "standing in solidarity" against the disgraced movie mogul as his criminal trial begins in New York.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 2 Focuses On Accusers, Starting With Annabella Sciorra

For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a...
CBS 2 - Published

Harvey Weinstein 'silence breakers' say they 'stand in solidarity' with women testifying

Twenty-seven women who say they were sexually abused by famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein...
FOXNews.com - Published


cherylw04311691

CJW14 RT @nytimes: The actress Annabella Sciorra is expected to take the witness stand today at Harvey Weinstein’s trial, the first of 6 accusers… 23 seconds ago

dn_nation_world

Detroit News: Nation Actress Annabella Sciorra confronted Harvey Weinstein from a witness stand Thursday, her voice quivering as she rec… https://t.co/wlwaAfBa3n 8 minutes ago


Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial [Video]Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer's rape trial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published

