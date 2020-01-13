I Lost 250lbs, Now I’m Ready To Lose My Excess Skin | BRAND NEW ME

JUST as the colour of her eyes and hair have always been the same shade of brown, Corey Hyland says she can only ever remember being overweight.

Describing her pattern of overeating as being “hardwired differently”, Corey recalls eating whole loaves of bread as a child but still wanting more to eat.

By the time she was a teenager Corey had been declared morbidly obese by doctors and she stopped looking at the weighing scales.

As a result, Corey doesn’t know her heaviest weight, other than it was in the 400lb range.

A decade ago, without ever imagining she would be able to transform her body, Corey decided to make changes to her diet to try and lose some weight.

Despite dropping some pounds, Corey had setbacks along the way and says the big change only happened a few years ago when she started working out with a personal trainer.

And in the last year, she lost the biggest amount of weight: an incredible 100lbs.

But with that dramatic weight loss came a large amount of excess skin that left Corey feeling underwhelmed with what her body now looked like.

Having excess skin removal surgery was the final reward for all the hard work Corey and determination Corey had shown.