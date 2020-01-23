Why is Serie A so appealing to PL stars?

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:13s
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Juventus paved the way for more Premier League stars to make a move to Serie A, according to Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.
