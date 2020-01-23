Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Secure The Vote GA

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Secure The Vote GA

Secure The Vote GA

Georgia's Secretary of State office present the Secure the Vote initiative and demonstrate new equipment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Secure The Vote GA

Be looked into.

The secretary of state office in georgia have released a secure the vote initiative and new voting equipment.

Officials say it meant to speed up the ballot process.

News 12 now's winston reed has our story.

"we eliminated the intial checkin table.

So that'll save a lot of time sometimes people spend about ten minutes there.

Now you go to the e-poll pad which in essence is an i-pad with a special software on it and you scan your driver's license and you name will pop up instantaneously.

" "mostly everything is going to be the same.

It's not going to be a whole lot of difference to the voter and what they do."

Standup "here's how the new voting system works.

You will be handed a registration like this once you come from the table.

You go cast your vote and then you will have a sheet printed out that looks just like this.

Once your sheet is printed out, you officially cast your vote at the scanner right here.

After you can your, you hand your registration card back."

Joeseph appio says the previous system rolled out in 2002 was state of the art.

But now there will be three ways to audit the votes.

"you'll have the physical paper ballot which is in your scanner ballot box.

You'll have the q-r code which is on the ballot and you'll have the results tabulated on the scanner itself.

" some areas in the state have already tested out the new method.

"in november of last year six counties in the state did a pilot of it.

And then for the march 24th presidential preference primary all 159 counties in georgia will be using this system" geogia residents have responded well to the change.

"it's been a really good reaction and now they physically hold this paper in their hand and loook and see what




You Might Like


Tweets about this

indyiscoming

Separatist🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @BizforScotland: Believe in Scotland is the first nationwide independence initiative to get under way since the 2014 vote. It wants to s… 29 seconds ago

tcaudill4

Tracy Caudill @RBReich Good info. Vote-by-mail isn't secure enough though. #HandMarkedPaperBallots #SAFEAct #HandCountsAndAudits 53 seconds ago

YarosisNancy

Nancy Yarosis RT @veterans_i: Did everyone know Kay Granger’s son was awarded a FAT federal contract that he miss managed since she’s been on the Appropr… 1 minute ago

lad1121

Laurie A @MobileVoting Every world renowned election security expert says this is NOT a secure way to vote. Jeff Bezos has t… https://t.co/AlGayS3Xou 1 minute ago

PaulaAlquist

Paula Alquist Anton RT @CattHarmony: Well, if Illinois officials can't get their voter validation process straightened out & secure a clean election, maybe Ill… 4 minutes ago

DerrickButler

Derrick Butler, MBA @emma4humanity @NBCNews @AndrewYang Maybe! We need a secure way to vote NO matter the candidate. 4 minutes ago

skzdanceBean

🤳🏽🗣Yes SIR 🏴‍☠️ RT @HealthyATEEZ: ATINY! THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT! WE HAVE TO VOTE ON THREE SPECIFIC COUNTRY. IN ORDER TO SECURE OUR SPOT ON THE ONLINE VOTIN… 9 minutes ago

BizforScotland

BusinessforScotland Believe in Scotland is the first nationwide independence initiative to get under way since the 2014 vote. It wants… https://t.co/KTsiPCT91z 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.