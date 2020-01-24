Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward'

Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward'

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says his side's FA Cup win over Watford and upcoming fourth-round tie with Manchester United can help the League One club 'move forward.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

momoalas93

Mo 🌹 I genuinely hope tranmere beat Watford tomorrow. Coz then we get Tranmere. Win that, full of hope into city and the… https://t.co/5vu2Rny8kQ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.