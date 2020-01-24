Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward' 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward' Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says his side's FA Cup win over Watford and upcoming fourth-round tie with Manchester United can help the League One club 'move forward.' 0

