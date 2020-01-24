Global  

A wall won't solve America's border problems | Will Hurd

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 17:23s - Published < > Embed
"Building a 30-foot-high concrete structure from sea to shining sea is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security," says Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas whose district encompasses two times zones and shares an 820-mile border with Mexico.

Speaking from Washington, DC in a video interview with former state attorney general Anne Milgram, Hurd discusses the US government's border policy and its controversial detention and child separation practices -- and lays out steps toward a better future at the border.

(Recorded at the TED World Theater in New York on September 10, 2019)
0
