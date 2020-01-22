Global  

WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency

WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency

WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency

Seventh city near Wuhan halts transport and closes its river bridge as China escalates efforts to contain deadly virus.
Pandemic fears grow as new coronavirus spreads

The World Health Organization could classify a new coronavirus outbreak, which has reached the United...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Global stocks steady as caution on China virus continues; euro hits seven-week low after ECB

Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday after the world's health body...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



WHO: Chinese coronavirus 'not yet' a global emergency [Video]WHO: Chinese coronavirus 'not yet' a global emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that the new coronavirus that has emerged in China and spread to several other countries does not yet constitute an international emergency but it..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published

U.S. Health Officials Seek Emergency Approval For Coronavirus Testing [Video]U.S. Health Officials Seek Emergency Approval For Coronavirus Testing

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday made an announcement. It is seeking special emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. This would be to allow..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

