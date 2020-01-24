2020 Karma Revero GT Interior Design

Karma Revero GT luxury electric vehicle: it's fast, smart, stunning in design, and will be available for sale during the second half of 2019.

The new car offers improved technology, performance, interior and exterior options and customization capability.

It features a TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG to power an on-board electric generator and enhance overall vehicle performance.

Karma engineers created a world-class electric drive system that alongside a series of other technological advancements enables the new 2020 Revero to be as fast as it looks.