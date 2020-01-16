EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart on how the modern world features in 'Star Trek: Picard' 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:33s - Published EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart on how the modern world features in 'Star Trek: Picard' Patrick Stewart talks about the future of sci-fi in relation with Picard and a better, modern world.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career Patrick Stewart was warned by Ian McKellen about picking up a role in the Star Trek series because it...

PinkNews - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Look at the parking lot, Larry! firmly in the camp of loving Patrick Stewart and having absolutely no interest in yet another modern Star Trek entr… https://t.co/NZHm4xkY1Q 1 day ago