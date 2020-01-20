Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PM Modi interacts with bal puraskar winners, says duty comes before rights | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:54s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi interacts with bal puraskar winners, says duty comes before rights | OneIndia News

PM Modi interacts with bal puraskar winners, says duty comes before rights | OneIndia News

Delhi CM says giving freebies if limited is good, Sandeep Dikshit cites differences in Delhi Congress, EC asks Twitter to delete kapil Mishra's tweet, Kailash Vijayvargiya spots Bangladeshi workers by their strange eating habits, Pakistan may get FATF relief by next month, Chinese Embassy starts hotline for Indians amid coronavirus epidemic and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘All of you inspire me’: PM Modi’s message to 2020 Bal Puraskar winners [Video]‘All of you inspire me’: PM Modi’s message to 2020 Bal Puraskar winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 49 children who were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 on Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:43Published

Pariksha pe charcha 2020: PM interacts with students| OneIndia News [Video]Pariksha pe charcha 2020: PM interacts with students| OneIndia News

JP Nadda takes over as BJP President, Andhra meet on shifting capitals today, Modi interacts with exam warriors, Petition on electoral bonds in SC, Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination, Dilip Ghosh says..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.