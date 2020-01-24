Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:07s - Published Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch This week Bollywood is offering Kangana Ranaut starrer-Panga and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer-Street Dance 3D. While Panga received good response through the audience, Street Dancer 3D failed to connect too many sub-plots. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this