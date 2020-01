Windows software change may make you a target for hackers

WINDOWS SEVEN..

IS NOW A THINGOF THE PAST..

AS OF JANUARY14TH..THE COMPANY..

NO LONGEROFFERS TECHNICAL SUPPORT ORSECURITY PATCH UPGRADES..PUTTING YOU AT RISK FORVIRUSES AND HACKERS.

BUT THEWAY MICROSOFT IS WARNING US,CAN ALSO PUT YOU AT RISK ST-UPMICROSOFT HAS BEEN SENDINGFULL PAGE POP UPS TO WINDOW 7USERS, DESCRIBING THE RISK OFCONTINUING USING THAT SYSTEM.THE FEAR IS..

SCAMMERS WILLSEE IT AS AN OPPORTUNITY,SENDING YOU A (FAKE POP UPWITH (THEIR CONTACTINFORMATION.

HACKERS HAVE BEENDOING IT FOR YEARS..

CLAIMINGTO BE FROM MICROSOFT..

SAYINGYOUR COMPUTER IS FULL OFVIRUSES AND NEEDS PROTECTION.FROM 2/1/18 25:00 SO I HAVEVIRUSES..

THAT IS CRAZY.

WESHOWED YOU WHAT HAPPENED WHENWE CALLED ONE OF THESESCAMMERS BACK.

12:22:00 SO THEERRORS ARE MALICIOUS FILES INMY COMPUTER?

OUR COMPUTER WASFINE, BUT HE WANTED MORE THAN$300, OTHERS WANT THOUSANDSAND HOLD YOUR COMPUTER HOSTAGEUNTIL YOU PAY.

VO/ HERE'S HOWTO PROTECT YOURSELF..

(REALPOP-UPS FROM MICROSOFT... WILL(NEVER INCLUDE A PHONENUMBER..

IF YOU GET A POPUPWITH A NUMBER, IT'S A SCAMMER.MICROSOFT WILL NOT REACH OUTTO YOU DIRECTLY..

BY PHONE ORAIL..

YOU HAVE TO CONTACTEM FIRST.

ALSO - DONT GOOGLECROSMBER.

MAKSURE YOU GORECTLY TO MRO DOTM..TO GET HELP.IF YOU WANT TO UPGRADE TONDOWS 10, YOU MIGHT GET ITFOR FREE.

WE HAVE A LINK TOAT INMATION AT ABC15 DOTM SLASH L JOE KNOW.

IMVESTIGATOJ DUCEY..

IFYOUVE GOT AKNOW.IF YOU'RE LIKE LOTS OF