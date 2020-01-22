What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan

Linda F Aubel-Edick RT @ThePsyOfLife: @TheRickWilson @1hbw Yeah, but the public wasn't supposed to know about the pike thing. What it does tell you is that the… 13 minutes ago

Caitlyn Kim As the U.S. Senate has been immersed in the impeachment trial of President Trump, we've looked at what Colorado's S… https://t.co/aDWAcTzteh 26 minutes ago

Anthony Brooks RT @OnPointRadio: Today: Our weekly news roundtable is here. And we have a lot to discuss: ➡️Impeachment ➡️Trump In Davos ➡️Coronavirus… 37 minutes ago

Richard Kennard RT @SenDougJones: Today all 100 U.S. Senators took an oath to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution" during the upcoming impe… 40 minutes ago

Chris McKinnon RT @wbz: What A Week: @chriswbz and @kelleratlarge discuss the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders rise in the polls, and Gov. Charlie Baker'… 53 minutes ago

WBZ | CBS Boston News What A Week: @chriswbz and @kelleratlarge discuss the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders rise in the polls, and Gov.… https://t.co/T4unN2618J 59 minutes ago

The Black Sage™ @AmandiOnAir @SenateGOP @realDonaldTrump Why would you have thought anything differently? Nothing has changed? Thi… https://t.co/5DqLyC7Ri3 1 hour ago