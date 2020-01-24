Global  

Rodgers: Leicester looking at CB options

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are hoping to bring in another centre-back in January, amid reports linking his side with a move for Southampton's Jannick Vestergaard.
"He'll be weighing up his options" - Manager responds to link with "top-class" Liverpool player

Brendan Rodgers has responded to Leicester's reported interest in Adam Lallana.
'Fantastic Lallana weighing up options' [Video]'Fantastic Lallana weighing up options'

Adam Lallana is a 'fantastic' player and will be weighing up his options as his Liverpool contract runs out in the summer, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

