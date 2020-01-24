Rodgers: Leicester looking at CB options 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:33s - Published Rodgers: Leicester looking at CB options Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are hoping to bring in another centre-back in January, amid reports linking his side with a move for Southampton's Jannick Vestergaard.

Recent related news from verified sources "He'll be weighing up his options" - Manager responds to link with "top-class" Liverpool player Brendan Rodgers has responded to Leicester's reported interest in Adam Lallana.

