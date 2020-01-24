Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Strange eating habits’ led suspicion over nationality: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
‘Strange eating habits’ led suspicion over nationality: Kailash Vijayvargiya

‘Strange eating habits’ led suspicion over nationality: Kailash Vijayvargiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the “strange eating habits” of some construction workers at his house led him to suspect their nationality.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya suspects nationality of workers over ‘strange’ eating habits

The National General Secretary of the BJP made the statement at a seminar in support of the...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

immazharkhan

Muhammed Mazhar Khan RT @htTweets: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the “strange eating habits” of some construction workers at his house led him to sus… 2 hours ago

shuchitasrivast

SHUCHITA SRIVASTAVA @IndiaToday @natureNspirits ‘Strange eating habits’ led to suspicion over nationality: Kailash Vijay...… https://t.co/z7sKWs9HIo 2 hours ago

Xabi217

Shareef RT @the_hindu: #BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who w… 5 hours ago

iam_vgk

Gopalakrishnan 'Strange eating habits created suspicion,' says Kailash Vijayvargiya https://t.co/6O8HYE1oTs https://t.co/524wWma3ox 6 hours ago

zhrashidi

Zeeshan Rashidi BJP leader #KailashVijayvargiya said that he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction laboure… https://t.co/oJPVPeLKsa 7 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Their (construction labourers) "strange" eating habits aroused suspicion about their nationality: BJP leader #Poha… https://t.co/NISus8basy 9 hours ago

keshavgupta56

KESHAV GUPTA RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – Polarisation over ‘poha’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says he suspected there were some Bangladeshi workers… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi interacts with bal puraskar winners, says duty comes before rights | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi interacts with bal puraskar winners, says duty comes before rights | OneIndia News

Delhi CM says giving freebies if limited is good, Sandeep Dikshit cites differences in Delhi Congress, EC asks Twitter to delete kapil Mishra's tweet, Kailash Vijayvargiya spots Bangladeshi workers by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

Kailash Vijayvargiya identified Bangladeshis by their 'strange meal'| OneIndia News [Video]Kailash Vijayvargiya identified Bangladeshis by their 'strange meal'| OneIndia News

Kailash Vijayvargiya spots Bangladeshi workers by their strange eating habits, Pakistan may get FATF relief by next month, Dharmendra Pradhan calls Chidambaram 'chindi-chor', Kapil Mishra stands by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.