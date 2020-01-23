Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:22s - Published Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be derailed.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Enoch Thatcher-Rand-Hayek RT @brexitblog_info: My Friday***off list Steve Bruce (prat in the hat) Barnier Thornberry Bercow Davos Corbyn Khan Meghan & Harry Any… 5 minutes ago Furlicity #IVU RT @Nobby_greens: Royal humiliation: Sussex Royal trademark blocked in horror blow to Meghan and Harry MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry's "in… 11 minutes ago M RT @DailyMailUK: Prince Harry and Meghan's attempt to trademark their Sussex Royal brand is blocked after legal complaint from Australian d… 15 minutes ago The Earl of St. Peters Harry Windsor and the audacity of this b*tch. Trying to capitalize on the royal brand whilst shirking away from the… https://t.co/ngpqoJHDOS 19 minutes ago Les Wilce RT @Stop_The_EU: MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry's "independent" living dream was dealt a massive blow after their plans to trademark the Su… 26 minutes ago The Pork Chop Express. Royal humiliation: Sussex Royal trademark blocked in horror blow to Meghan and Harry MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry… https://t.co/Cn347Egoqv 30 minutes ago Schwaben Capital Complicated as it may be for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to disentangle themselves from their day-t… https://t.co/XfxszRwrza 30 minutes ago a2burns Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' trademark challenged - msnNOW https://t.co/YKB6kQ219A via @GoogleNews they need 2… https://t.co/waqiqI03EU 36 minutes ago