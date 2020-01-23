Global  

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be derailed.
Harry and Meghan: Sussex Royal trademark bid challenged

Records at the Intellectual Property Office show objections to the Sussex Royal trademark.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •FT.comCBC.ca


Royal Drama Representative Of Broader Rejection Of Institutions – OpEd

By Kerry Boyd Anderson* Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — otherwise known as...
Eurasia Review - Published


Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty [Video]Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty

Baby Archie may have been born with a silver spoon, his parents are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… But Prince Harry wants to reportedly raise his son away from all the pomp and royalty...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has urged critics of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to keep their opinions to themselves.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

