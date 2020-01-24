CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

Mike 🏈 🏈 🏈 RT @theTSHF: Congratulations to JC Gray of Adamsville, who will represent the #Titans in the NFL's "Next 100" Super Bowl Commercial. https… 6 minutes ago

🧡🧡🎗Jess🎗🧡🧡 RT @inkansascitymag: Doubters doubted. Haters hated. But now @Chiefs are just one win away from being Super Bowl champs. Our contributing… 7 minutes ago

Eyewitness Sports WBRE WYOU Five pounds of kielbasa in 20 minutes -- that's the challenge @gchiger George Chiger of Pocono Pines took on this w… https://t.co/93xke2jS3c 10 minutes ago

DAVE`S BARGAINS RT @CindyBearsDen: Try These Easy Super Bowl Party Recipes https://t.co/OBRxd31Ly6 44 minutes ago

CindyBears Den Try These Easy Super Bowl Party Recipes https://t.co/OBRxd31Ly6 51 minutes ago

David Eckert RT @Jake_Aferiat51: My story from Miami for @PSUCurleyCenter and @cdt_sports on 1984 Penn State grad @richruse, who will be directing his f… 57 minutes ago

Jake Aferiat My story from Miami for @PSUCurleyCenter and @cdt_sports on 1984 Penn State grad @richruse, who will be directing h… https://t.co/VZZ2isSAPF 57 minutes ago