Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 04:52s - Published < > Embed
CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

Katie Johnston chats with CBS San Francisco Sports Director Dennis O'Donnell to get his prediction on what team will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

titanfan8

Mike 🏈 🏈 🏈 RT @theTSHF: Congratulations to JC Gray of Adamsville, who will represent the #Titans in the NFL's "Next 100" Super Bowl Commercial. https… 6 minutes ago

jessi_lee2004

🧡🧡🎗Jess🎗🧡🧡 RT @inkansascitymag: Doubters doubted. Haters hated. But now @Chiefs are just one win away from being Super Bowl champs. Our contributing… 7 minutes ago

SPORTS_WBRE

Eyewitness Sports WBRE WYOU Five pounds of kielbasa in 20 minutes -- that's the challenge @gchiger George Chiger of Pocono Pines took on this w… https://t.co/93xke2jS3c 10 minutes ago

davesbargains

DAVE`S BARGAINS RT @CindyBearsDen: Try These Easy Super Bowl Party Recipes https://t.co/OBRxd31Ly6 44 minutes ago

CindyBearsDen

CindyBears Den Try These Easy Super Bowl Party Recipes https://t.co/OBRxd31Ly6 51 minutes ago

davideckert98

David Eckert RT @Jake_Aferiat51: My story from Miami for @PSUCurleyCenter and @cdt_sports on 1984 Penn State grad @richruse, who will be directing his f… 57 minutes ago

Jake_Aferiat51

Jake Aferiat My story from Miami for @PSUCurleyCenter and @cdt_sports on 1984 Penn State grad @richruse, who will be directing h… https://t.co/VZZ2isSAPF 57 minutes ago

jbminatra

J. Barry Minatra RT @LocalMemphis: Adamsville, TN boy among 32 young fans featured in NFL’s ‘Next 100’ Super Bowl spot https://t.co/k3ei4wAVIe 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local delivery businesses prepare for the Super Bowl rush [Video]Local delivery businesses prepare for the Super Bowl rush

For Glass Nickel Pizza Company, the Super Bowl means an uptick in sales, mainly delivery sales.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Bostonians Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday Despite Missing Patriots [Video]Bostonians Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday Despite Missing Patriots

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.