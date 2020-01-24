Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published

Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System

Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System.

Over 1.2 million residents in Seattle's King County will be able to vote via their smartphones.

This type of voting process is a first for elections in the U.S. It is already being used in a current election concerning a board of supervisors.

The election started on January 22 and will last until February 11.

To vote, residents must provide their names and birthdays in a web portal.

They must also provide signatures, which can be verified since voting in Washington is done through mail.

Paper copies of electronic votes will also be counted for the election.

King County director of elections Julie Wise says the mobile system makes it easier for people to vote.

"We are always looking for ways to improve access and engage our voters and this election could be a key step in moving toward electronic access and return for voters across the region"