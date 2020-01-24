Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System

Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System

Seattle Introduces Smartphone Voting System.

Over 1.2 million residents in Seattle's King County will be able to vote via their smartphones.

This type of voting process is a first for elections in the U.S. It is already being used in a current election concerning a board of supervisors.

The election started on January 22 and will last until February 11.

To vote, residents must provide their names and birthdays in a web portal.

They must also provide signatures, which can be verified since voting in Washington is done through mail.

Paper copies of electronic votes will also be counted for the election.

King County director of elections Julie Wise says the mobile system makes it easier for people to vote.

"We are always looking for ways to improve access and engage our voters and this election could be a key step in moving toward electronic access and return for voters across the region"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.