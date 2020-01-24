Global  

The NBA All-Star Game Captains

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
The NBA All-Star Game Captains

The NBA All-Star Game Captains

LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row.
Analysis: Too many players making mockery of All-Star voting

Once again, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are All-Star captains. Once again, the fans —...
Seattle Times - Published

Rematch! James, Antetokounmpo are All-Star captains again

MIAMI (AP) — It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis. LeBron James of the Los...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com



