Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liong, The Dragon Dance, is performed during the Chinese New Year in the See Hin KIiong Temple, the most beautiful temple in Wes

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Liong, The Dragon Dance, is performed during the Chinese New Year in the See Hin KIiong Temple, the most beautiful temple in Wes

Liong, The Dragon Dance, is performed during the Chinese New Year in the See Hin KIiong Temple, the most beautiful temple in Wes

The Liong, The Dragon Dance, is performed during the Chinese New Year in the See Hin KIiong Temple, the most beautiful temple in West Sumatra, Indonesia.

The Dragon dance or Liong filmed on Thursday (January 24) is performed by several teenagers with dragon or cloth replica made of plastic.

At the front, the dragon's head moves in rhythm to the tail.

The Liong is one of the traditional arts from China, which is still maintained by Chinese citizens in Indonesia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia [Video]Spectacular Chinese New Year celebration in Indonesia

The spectacular celebration is seen in Padang, Indonesia as the Chinese New Year draws closer on Friday (January 24). This traditional Chinese art attraction takes place in the courtyard of the See..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:37Published

Lion and dragon dancers on show in Padang as city begins Chinese New Year celebrations [Video]Lion and dragon dancers on show in Padang as city begins Chinese New Year celebrations

Lion and dragon dancers were on show in Padang as the city began its Chinese New Year celebrations on January 24. Thousands of tourists and locals gathered at the Shee Hin Kiong temple to watch the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.