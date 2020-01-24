Liong, The Dragon Dance, is performed during the Chinese New Year in the See Hin KIiong Temple, the most beautiful temple in Wes

The Liong, The Dragon Dance, is performed during the Chinese New Year in the See Hin KIiong Temple, the most beautiful temple in West Sumatra, Indonesia.

The Dragon dance or Liong filmed on Thursday (January 24) is performed by several teenagers with dragon or cloth replica made of plastic.

At the front, the dragon's head moves in rhythm to the tail.

The Liong is one of the traditional arts from China, which is still maintained by Chinese citizens in Indonesia.