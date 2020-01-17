Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event

“Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey” is getting ready to swoop down from the Hollywood heavens and invade the big screen, with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn and Ewan McGregor playing Black Mask.

ET Canada takes you inside the “Birds of Prey Hollywood Takeover Event”, where McGregor also explains why there’s a small delay in his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.