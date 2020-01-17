Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event

Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event

“Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey” is getting ready to swoop down from the Hollywood heavens and invade the big screen, with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn and Ewan McGregor playing Black Mask.

ET Canada takes you inside the “Birds of Prey Hollywood Takeover Event”, where McGregor also explains why there’s a small delay in his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HristovaKrista

Krista🏴‍☠️🖤 RT @BrandonDavisBD: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, and the #BirdsOfPrey just lit up Harleywood. https://t.co/rBwxdSNg6k 2 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Attend ‘Birds Of Prey Hollywood Takeover’ Event https://t.co/9ewfcA1834 16 minutes ago

tocansadafodazi

Sad beans💋 RT @MargotRobbieBR: Margot Robbie e Ewan McGregor em #Harleywood! #AvesDeRapina https://t.co/pIpEdlNrdQ 45 minutes ago

romanofprey

𝙍𝙊𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙎𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙄𝙎 RT @nerdist: @birdsofpreywb Hi, Margot Robbie 👋 Hi, Ewan McGregor 👋 #BirdsOfPrey #Harleywood https://t.co/lt9mHrGpcA 59 minutes ago

svoogf

Mr Sam @challengerST Yeah really pumped for this. Love Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and to finally see her get a DC movie… https://t.co/U7BMAYvfIn 2 hours ago

KayDMusiQ

Kay-D MusiQ RT @KirstenAcuna: We just watched the director and cast, including Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie greet fans at Hollywood and Highland. #H… 3 hours ago

matthewchadd1

matthew chadd RT @robbiefilms: Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor at #Harleywood https://t.co/bqocsyPXlm 4 hours ago

nelly_cat07

nat @aleksdotes Feb 7th!! It’s written and directed by women, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ewa… https://t.co/MYSYYaAvsT 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Margot Robbie and 'Birds of Prey' cast light up Hollywood with fireworks [Video]Margot Robbie and 'Birds of Prey' cast light up Hollywood with fireworks

Margot Robbie and the cast of &quot;Birds of Prey&quot; launched their movie on Hollywood boulevard with a bang on Thursday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.