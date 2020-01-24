Trump Praises China's Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis: 'It Will All Work Out Well'



Tweets about this 李志顺 RT @shanghaiist: Trump praises China’s “transparency” in handling Wuhan virus as US confirms second case https://t.co/hnC7MMZkF7 3 days ago Robinium 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪🇨🇵🇨🇭🚲📯 RT @NewsNationTV: US President #DonaldTrump thanks China's #XiJinping for handling of #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/hm… 4 days ago News Nation US President #DonaldTrump thanks China's #XiJinping for handling of #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/hmn4nYgWiG 4 days ago Shanghaiist.com Trump praises China’s “transparency” in handling Wuhan virus as US confirms second case https://t.co/hnC7MMZkF7 4 days ago