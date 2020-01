Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

OVERNIGHT.

THE LOCAL TENNISSUPERSTAR UPSET THETOURNAMENT'S DEFENDINGCHAMPION IN THE THIRD ROUND.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY JOINS US WITH MORE ONHER INCREDIBLE WIN.THE DELRAY BEACH 15- YEAR-OLDBEAT DEFENDING CHAMPION NAOMIOSAKA 6-3 AND 6-4 TO REACH THEFOURTH ROUND OF THE AUSTRALIOPEN.

THIS IS ONLY GAUFF'STHIRD GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT...BUT ALREADY HER SECOND TIMEREACHING THE FOURTH ROUND.

INHER FIRST ROUND GAME INMELBOURNE... SHE BEAT FORMER"NUMBER ONE" VENUS WILLIAMS.THEN EARLY THIS MORNING...BEATING THE 4TH RANKED PLAYERIN THE WORLD -- IN STRAIGHTSETS.

HER FAMILY... PROUDLYWATCHING HER PERFORMANCE FROMHERE... AT 3 A-M.<"KIDS ARE KIDS AND I THINK ATTHIS POINT I DON'T THINK COCOREALIZES WHAT SHE'S DONE"