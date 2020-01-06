Police find marijuana in car Kareem Hunt was driving during traffic stop in Rocky River 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:22s - Published Police find marijuana in car Kareem Hunt was driving during traffic stop in Rocky River Browns RB Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation earlier this week after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90 in Rocky River and police found marijuana in his car.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Police found marijuana in car of Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt after traffic stop Marijuana was found in the car of Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt after a traffic stop,...

USATODAY.com - Published 8 hours ago



Browns’ Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, marijuana in car CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation and police say...

Seattle Times - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like