Police find marijuana in car Kareem Hunt was driving during traffic stop in Rocky River

Police find marijuana in car Kareem Hunt was driving during traffic stop in Rocky River

Police find marijuana in car Kareem Hunt was driving during traffic stop in Rocky River

Browns RB Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation earlier this week after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90 in Rocky River and police found marijuana in his car.
Police found marijuana in car of Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt after traffic stop

Marijuana was found in the car of Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt after a traffic stop,...
Browns’ Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, marijuana in car

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation and police say...
