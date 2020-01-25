Environmental groups sue Trump Admin. due to failure to protect turtles

Center for biological - diversity and 'healthy gulf'- has sued the trump- - - - administration for what they sa- is a failure to protect two - species of map turtles under- the endangered species act.

- the lawsuit that was filed on - january 21st in the u.s.- district- court for the district of - columbia notes that the - pascagoula and pearl river map- turtles are found only in - mississippi and louisiana.- the center, healthy gulf and- other groups peitioned to - protect the two species in 2010- but the u.s. fish and wildlife- service has yet to decide their- - - - status.

- - " we and i would like to see them go ahead - and take on the studies require- for listing and get this done - and end the - delay, and thats what the suit- asks, to end the delay."

- - - at least 47 plant and animal- species have gone extinct - waiting for protection since th- endangered species