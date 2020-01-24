Death Angel's Rob Cavestany Shows Off His Signature Jackson Guitar



Recent related videos from verified sources Bay Area Thrash-Metal Group Death Angel Earns First Grammy Nomination Death Angel, a Bay Area thrash-metal band that has been through hell and back over the course of nearly four decades, is now up for their first Grammy Award. Betty Yu reports. (1-23-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:57Published 1 hour ago Bay Area Metal Band Death Angel Earns Grammy Nomination Death Angel, a Bay Area thrash-metal band that has been through hell and back over the course of nearly four decades, is now up for their first Grammy Award. Betty Yu reports. (1-23-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:06Published 1 day ago