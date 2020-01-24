Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Death Angel's Rob Cavestany Shows Off His Signature Jackson Guitar

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Death Angel's Rob Cavestany Shows Off His Signature Jackson Guitar

Death Angel's Rob Cavestany Shows Off His Signature Jackson Guitar

Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany talks about the genesis of his custom axe manufactured by Jackson Guitars (1-24-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Thrash-Metal Group Death Angel Earns First Grammy Nomination [Video]Bay Area Thrash-Metal Group Death Angel Earns First Grammy Nomination

Death Angel, a Bay Area thrash-metal band that has been through hell and back over the course of nearly four decades, is now up for their first Grammy Award. Betty Yu reports. (1-23-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:57Published

Bay Area Metal Band Death Angel Earns Grammy Nomination [Video]Bay Area Metal Band Death Angel Earns Grammy Nomination

Death Angel, a Bay Area thrash-metal band that has been through hell and back over the course of nearly four decades, is now up for their first Grammy Award. Betty Yu reports. (1-23-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.