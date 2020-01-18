Global  

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

This number is accurate as of Jan.

24, according to reports at Reuters.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a number many fear will continue to grow.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year.

It has now spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan.
