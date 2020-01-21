Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus.

The case was found in the state of Victoria, according to reports at Reuters.

The patient has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne.

The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from China on Jan.

19 on a flight from Guangzhou.

“It is important to stress that there is no cause for alarm to the community.