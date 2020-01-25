St. Louis' own Jordan Binnington claims victory in Bud Light Save Streak

Playing in front of his home crowd, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington makes 10 consecutive saves to win the Bud Light NHL Save Streak, and receives a raucous ovation from the Blues faithful



