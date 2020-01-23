Global  

Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness

Health officials screen passengers arriving at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Jan 25th) as the country confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus.

The sickness was the second instance in which a patient was not detected at the city's Suvarnabhumi Airport before entering the country, according to a senior public health executive.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Patucha told local media that the 33-year-old woman had arrived on vacation from Wuhan, China, of Jan 21.

She complained of a fever on January 23 and was put in quarantine at Rajavithi hospital, where she is ''now improving''.

Her seven-year-old daughter tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Chinese government has stopped most travel to and from Wuhan as well as 12 other nearby cities - locking around 35 million people in the region.
