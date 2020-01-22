Global  

UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative

The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative.

Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus, which has now spread to 14 countries.

More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide.
