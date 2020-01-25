Global  

President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

Saturday will see attorneys for President Trump deliver their opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial.
Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The floor of the U.S. Senate now belongs to President Donald Trump’s lawyers as...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump's lawyers to begin impeachment trial counterarguments

It’s President Trump's turn in his impeachment trial - after listening to the Democrats' case over...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJapan Today



'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial [Video]President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial

President Trump&apos;s defense team began laying out their case in his impeachment trial Saturday, accusing Democrats of omitting evidence.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published

