Justin Bieber Cried About His Depression At Party For Record

Gotham/Getty Images Justin Bieber opened up to a small audience this week about his previous struggles with depression, saying "I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive," according to Variety.

Bieber has had well-documented public struggles since his rise to fame when he was just 16 years old.

The admission comes amid Bieber's new music, which kicked off earlier this year with "Yummy," and a new YouTube documentary series.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.