Justin Bieber Cried About His Depression At Party For Record

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s
Justin Bieber Cried About His Depression At Party For Record

Justin Bieber Cried About His Depression At Party For Record

Gotham/Getty Images Justin Bieber opened up to a small audience this week about his previous struggles with depression, saying &quot;I don&apos;t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,&quot; according to Variety.

Bieber has had well-documented public struggles since his rise to fame when he was just 16 years old.

The admission comes amid Bieber&apos;s new music, which kicked off earlier this year with &quot;Yummy,&quot; and a new YouTube documentary series.

