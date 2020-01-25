Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

One woman in Lehigh Acres bought a tailgating ticket for Super Bowl 54 in Miami, only to find out its not allowed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl countdown videos

The two popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super...
Mid-Day - Published

FedEx Secures Delivery of Vince Lombardi Trophy to Miami Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world of football comes together in Miami to prepare for Super Bowl...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

KPIX Sports Team Arrives in Miami for Super Bowl LIV [Video]KPIX Sports Team Arrives in Miami for Super Bowl LIV

Dennis O'Donnell and Vern Glenn arrived in Miami Saturday evening to begin Super Bowl LIV coverage. The 49ers and Chiefs will both arrive on Sunday. (1-25-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:28Published

Welcome to Miami [Video]Welcome to Miami

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell arrives in Miami one day ahead of the 49ers to begin coverage for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. (1-25-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.