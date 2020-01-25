Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:03s - Published Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami One woman in Lehigh Acres bought a tailgating ticket for Super Bowl 54 in Miami, only to find out its not allowed.

