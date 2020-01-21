Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China

More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China

The U.S. Embassy in China is evacuating Americans from Wuhan, the center of the Coronavirus outbreak, Ramy Inocencio reports (2:26).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 25, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories January 23 A

Here's the latest for Thursday January 23rd: More coronavirus cases in China; 3 US firefighters die...
USATODAY.com - Published

CDC expects more U.S. cases of China coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

moogater

Kanchana Amilani RT @SriLankaTweet: #CoronaVirus - Death toll has risen to 56, more than 2000 cases.#WuhanVirus is spreading, reported cases in China, Canad… 13 seconds ago

pussjuck

Tsahai Irving-Walker RT @nytimes: "Save my life, doctor!" Videos show how the coronavirus outbreak in China has overwhelmed hospitals. More than 1,300 cases hav… 36 seconds ago

DavidOroDZMM

DAVID ORO RT @ABSCBNNews: China #coronavirus toll rises to 54 dead, more than 300 new cases: govt #nCoV https://t.co/Hen7OhDt3c 2 minutes ago

rnstacct

Robert N, M.Ed. RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: China reports 181 new cases of coronavirus. This puts the total number of confirmed cases worldwide at more than 2,000… 2 minutes ago

eunhnick

❄🐰🐶🐰🐶🎄 RT @TostevinM: No temperature check. As a growing part of China is in #coronavirus lockdown Thai authorities are not yet routinely scanning… 2 minutes ago

JohnConnor8jc

John Connor At Least 56 Dead, More Than 2,000 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed https://t.co/xpLi8mqLLF 4 minutes ago

LASmith3

L A Smith RT @TruNews: 6 PM UPDATE — The Chinese government has announced another 15 deaths related to the Wuhan Pneumonia coronavirus. All of these… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China confirms 1,287 coronavirus cases [Video]China confirms 1,287 coronavirus cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads [Video]President Xi warns of 'grave situation' as Coronavirus infection spreads

More than 50 million people are on lockdown in China as the government warns the virus is "accelerating its spread".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.