More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China
The U.S. Embassy in China is evacuating Americans from Wuhan, the center of the Coronavirus outbreak, Ramy Inocencio reports (2:26).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 25, 2020
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Here's the latest for Thursday January 23rd: More coronavirus cases in China; 3 US firefighters die...
USATODAY.com - Published
|The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of...
Reuters - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources