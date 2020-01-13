83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has shared yet another first look poster from his film 83. This time its the poster of...

Meer Abid @jaypatelz2 @IndiaToday @journovidya Yeah, that's how finance minister look at it...in the history of India never d… https://t.co/s07TmyEHho 4 days ago

Pria 👩♀ @SBKolmus @Hunterr28879283 @ShashiTharoor Look I never wanted India divided, so who***says what is something non… https://t.co/HTm5vtCJHK 4 days ago

aslibharat @vivekagnihotri but sir first we need our own platforms mai kab se bol raha hun apna twitter banate hain par koi s… https://t.co/JeAfQtUrps 2 days ago

Vijay RT @aslibharat1 : @vivekagnihotri but sir first we need our own platforms mai kab se bol raha hun apna twitter banate hain par koi support… 2 days ago

Starlord @sunandavashisht I don’t pander to idiots who think it’s patriotic to never leave their home. Look at the Chinese-… https://t.co/miP4RfmeDj 2 days ago

🇮🇳 اُم ميران 🐾🐾 @ColorsTV @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan I also heard this first tm Reshami never used ths in wrong sense but Shefali… https://t.co/FTked4iWIe 1 day ago

Rajat Mehta @CabbageKing5 @anjalikapil You also need to look at history of India because There was no islam before 712 AD. Moha… https://t.co/kOwNU3hNEd 21 hours ago