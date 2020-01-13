Global  

83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

First look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 launched in Chennai.

The event took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem & others arrived in style.
Recent related news from verified sources

83: Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu

Ranveer Singh is actively promoting his upcoming sports drama, 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Touted to...
Mid-Day - Published

83: Meet the 'Support System of Team India' Sunil Valson played by R Badree

Ranveer Singh has shared yet another first look poster from his film 83. This time its the poster of...
Mid-Day - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Look: Audi Q8 SUV enters the ultra premium segment in India [Video]First Look: Audi Q8 SUV enters the ultra premium segment in India

The Q8 has been an eagerly awaited SUV in India for quite some time now and its launch marks Audi's foray into uber luxury SUV segment in the country. Here is the first look at the newest offering from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:17Published

Ranveer Singh unveils Saqib Saleem's first look from '83' [Video]Ranveer Singh unveils Saqib Saleem's first look from '83'

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday unveiled a new character poster featuring actor Saqib Saleem as former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath of the upcoming film "83".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published

