Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High Speed 2 > Cabinet minister says his gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead

Cabinet minister says his gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Cabinet minister says his gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead

Cabinet minister says his gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead

A Cabinet minister has said it is his gut feeling that HS2 should go ahead as he described the rail project as a “key part” of the Government’s “levelling up” agenda.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay’s comments come as ministers mull over whether or not to go ahead with the high-speed line, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AHende1006

ANDREW HENDERSON RT @EddieHughes4WN: Cabinet minister says gut feeling is #HS2 should go ahead as a 'key part' of Tory commitment to the north - @Telegraph… 23 hours ago

Jessica12uk

JessikAcultslayer🕸️🗣👁🇪🇺XX RT @politicswatch15: Cabinet minister says his gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead https://t.co/IENvWBaETe 1 day ago

politicswatch15

Hard Copy Politics Cabinet minister says his gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead https://t.co/IENvWBaETe 1 day ago

thehoff102

Stephen Hoffman (Ironically) RT @OliverCooper: Psychologists call that gut feeling the ‘irrational escalation of commitment’. Economists call it the ‘sunk cost fallacy… 2 days ago

DaveJHmatt

David John Hulse RT @JEGullis: HS2 is a key part of infrastructure across the country. In Stoke-on-Trent, Kidsgrove and Talke the completion of HS2 means op… 2 days ago

PheniceMccall

Phenice McCall#BorisIsMyPrimeMinister✡️🇬🇧 RT @chootchyface: .@SteveBarclay Cabinet minister says gut feeling is HS2 should go ahead as a 'key part' of Tory commitment to the north… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.