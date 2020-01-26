Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'This Is Most Horrible Days Of Our Life'

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 10:27s - Published < > Embed
Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'This Is Most Horrible Days Of Our Life'

Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'This Is Most Horrible Days Of Our Life'

"To hear this news this morning, frankly, at first I was shocked," said Jerry West, former Lakers general manager.

"I really felt like a surrogate father to him ... this has been one of the most horrible days of our life."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, killing them and everyone onboard.

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:24Published

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.