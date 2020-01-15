MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:00s - Published MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen MULAN Movie - TV Spot -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.'

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Disney Unveils Six 'Mulan' Character Posters Featuring Yifei Liu & More! The live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan will be hitting theaters in two months and the studio just...

Just Jared - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Charles Myrick -CEO Disney’s Mulan – Official “True” Trailer (2020) Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen Movie https://t.co/GcK2hdgN3a https://t.co/AqfBfVlQwv 16 hours ago Amanda Disney's Mulan - Official "True" Trailer (2020) Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen Movie https://t.co/NKa3HbFBwZ via @YouTube @Synete @Titania220 20 hours ago Film Trailer Zone Disney's Mulan - Official "True" Trailer (2020) Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen Movie https://t.co/FU0caKFUAj via @YouTube 22 hours ago