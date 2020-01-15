Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen

MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen

MULAN Movie - TV Spot -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.

A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney Unveils Six 'Mulan' Character Posters Featuring Yifei Liu & More!

The live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan will be hitting theaters in two months and the studio just...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Disney’s Mulan – Official “True” Trailer (2020) Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen Movie https://t.co/GcK2hdgN3a https://t.co/AqfBfVlQwv 16 hours ago

TrixstarLoki

Amanda Disney's Mulan - Official "True" Trailer (2020) Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen Movie https://t.co/NKa3HbFBwZ via @YouTube @Synete @Titania220 20 hours ago

FilmTrailerZone

Film Trailer Zone Disney's Mulan - Official "True" Trailer (2020) Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen Movie https://t.co/FU0caKFUAj via @YouTube 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney's Mulan - Official 'Fight' Trailer [Video]Disney's Mulan - Official "Fight" Trailer

Check out the official "Fight" trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li! Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:02Published

Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight [Video]Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight

Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight - Plot synopsis: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.