MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen
Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:00s - Published
1 day ago < > Embed
MULAN Movie -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen
MULAN Movie - TV Spot -True - Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen
A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.
A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.'
Recent related news from verified sources
The live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan will be hitting theaters in two months and the studio just... Just Jared - Published 2 days ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Disney's Mulan - Official "Fight" Trailer
Check out the official "Fight" trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li!
Release Date: March 27, 2020
Mulan is a war action drama..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:02 Published 2 weeks ago
Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight
Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight - Plot synopsis: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago