Breaking Down Best New Artist Nominees on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Breaking Down Best New Artist Nominees on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Breaking Down Best New Artist Nominees on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Chelsea Briggs, Bryce Vine, Katie Bain and Jessie Reyez discuss this year’s Best New Artist nominees on Billboard’s Grammy pre-show.
StyleMusicMag

Style MusicMag Style - Breaking Down The 2020 Grammys Nominees For Best Latin Roc.. https://t.co/aYy0KrPbni #Music https://t.co/ipNlExEsOY 5 days ago


