Kobe Bryant remembered on Hollywood Boulevard

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SARAH BAYAN, FROM AL PASO TEXAS, UNITED STATES, SAYING: "He meant everything especially like in the sports in general and as an athlete, like Kobe is a name that everyone heard of, you know, he was really good at what he did, he was really good a good person he did a lot of charity it's a very big loss in general." Reporter: "How do you feel?

" "Very sad, especially cos his daughter was with him, she was young as well." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KAREN ALEXANDER, TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, SAYING: "He was a big basketball star you know people look up to him you know he is a family man - married a long time, you know a good human being you - we were sad." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JERRY LYONS, FROM PENNSYLVANIA, SAYING: "Definitely as someone from PA (Pennsylvania) like Kobe Bryant was you know it really hits home, I am sad to see one of basketballs real legend pass like that, but we are definitely going to remember his memory and keep his legacy alive." Reporter: "What do you remember about him?

" "Just the memories seeing Kobe Bryant going back to forth with Lebron James in the 2010s and the early 2000s with Paul Pierce against the Celtics, just the memories, just the great person he was you know, what he stood for the hard work and dedication for all athletes." 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ERIC BESCHER, FROM LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, SAYING: "Yes it is a sad day this is a city that for many, to whom, for whom, for which you know Kobe meant a lot you know it's one of the largest citizens, one of the most important citizens of this town and so I think it's going to have a significant impact on the city especially today the day of the GRAMMYS, you know I think this city has lost a lot today." 9.

Sarah Bayan from Texas and others who were out on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles remembered the late star.

'He meant everything, especially like in the sports in general and as an athlete, like Kobe is a name that everyone heard of,' said Bayan.

Going on to say she felt 'very sad, especially cos his daughter was with him.'

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all four others on board, officials said.

He was 41 Among the dead was Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, U.S. media reported.

18-year-old Jerry Lyons from Pennsylvania said Bryant would not be forgotten: 'I am sad to see one of basketballs real legend pass like that, but we are definitely going to remember his memory and keep his legacy alive.'

Meanwhile local resident Eric Bescher said Bryant's death would impact Los Angeles: 'It is a sad day this is a city that for many …you know Kobe meant a lot, (he was) one of the most important citizens of this town and so I think it's going to have a significant impact on the city.'

Bryant's helicopter went down in a remote field around 10 a.m.

(1.00 p.m.

ET) about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas said on Twitter.

There were no survivors.

Bryant had been known to use a helicopter for travel since his days as a player for the Lakers, when he commuted to games in a Sikorsky S-76 chopper, the celebrity news website TMZ said.

Stunned fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles around a wreath with a message: "Kobe we love you RIP." (Production: Sarah Mills, Sandra Stojanovic)