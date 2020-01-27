Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GRAMMYS Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
GRAMMYS Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant

GRAMMYS Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Lisa Petrillo reports Alicia Keys and Lizzo set the tone for music's biggest night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during telecast open


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •MashableMid-DayJust JaredCBS NewsFOXNews.comSifyBBC NewsExtraBillboard.comReuters


Lizzo Opens Grammys 2020 with a Kobe Bryant Tribute

Lizzo hits the stage to open the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsHipHopDXReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered [Video]Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered

Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.