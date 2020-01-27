GRAMMYS Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Lizzo hits the stage to open the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples...



Recent related videos from verified sources Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published 2 hours ago The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published 5 hours ago