Prince William Gets a New Role

Prince William Gets a New Role

Prince William Gets a New Role

Prince William has been given a new role by his grandmother The Queen.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what his job with the Church of Scotland entails.
Recent related news from verified sources

Prince William given new role as Harry and Meghan move to Canada

Prince William given new role as Harry and Meghan move to CanadaThe Duke Of Cambridge has been given a new role by the Queen
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Independent


William gets new role from Queen

London, Jan 26 (IANS) Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has been handed a new role by the Queen...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



cyprianongeri1

Cyprian Ongeri™ RT @StandardKenya: Prince William has been handed a new role by the Queen as his brother prepares to step back from the royal family. http… 10 hours ago

portrigh

Colin J.Benson England’s 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Prick William gets new role after Prince Harry Hewitt and Meghan Markle's English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 royal e… https://t.co/Ot8f7EOsYm 11 hours ago

KelleyJerell

StatesDuka: Ship From USA to KENYA Prince William gets new role after his brother's exit from royal family https://t.co/Ozg8NFg9ek https://t.co/xIw9TQVEFB 21 hours ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Prince William Gets New Role From Queen https://t.co/iw8YnE1Hi0 https://t.co/yKsHchRw8k 23 hours ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Prince William has been handed a new role by the Queen as his brother prepares to step back from the royal family. https://t.co/lvzLRU2wwc 1 day ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Prince William gets a promotion! Queen gives grandson a new role in the Church of Scotland just days after Prince H… https://t.co/ko8e9boiLS 1 day ago

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker Prince William gets new role after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit #Business https://t.co/DvgjNhNsjG 1 day ago

LadyKathryn10

LadyKathryn Prince William gets a promotion! Queen gives grandson a new role in the Church of Scotland just days after Prince H… https://t.co/1Aefv9j9aJ 2 days ago


Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt 'Isolated' as a New Mother [Video]Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt 'Isolated' as a New Mother

Kate Middleton shared the struggles she faced after the birth of Prince George.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada [Video]Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepares for a new life. Harry was shown arriving on Vancouver Island, just days after agreeing to the Queen's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

