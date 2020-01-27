Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dramatic rescue of woman and child after 24 hours under rubble

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Dramatic rescue of woman and child after 24 hours under rubble

Dramatic rescue of woman and child after 24 hours under rubble

Dramatic footage released by Turkish gendarmerie showed the rescue of a 35-year-old woman and her infant daughter in the Mustafa Pasa district of Elazig on Saturday, after spending 24 hours in a collapsed building following an earthquake in eastern Turkey on Friday night.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gander_News_a2

World News & International Relations Dramatic rescue of woman and child after 24 hours under rubble https://t.co/bF8XpmVEGr via @circleboom 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dramatic Footage Shows Turkish Rescue Workers Saving Woman And Child From Collapsed Building [Video]Dramatic Footage Shows Turkish Rescue Workers Saving Woman And Child From Collapsed Building

Dramatic footage shows rescuers in Turkey saving a woman and her child from inside a building that collapsed from a deadly earthquake. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.