NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games NBA games were played in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday, but not without every team paying tribute to the Lakers legend.

The games that tipped off following the tragedy all began with a moment of silence.

Teams across the league all voluntarily took 24-second violations, an homage to Bryant's No.

24 jersey worn from 2007-2016.

The Suns intentionally took an 8-second backcourt violation to honor Bryant's No.

8 jersey worn at the start of his career.

Several players wore sneakers from Bryant's shoe line and wrote messages on them in tribute.

The entire Pelicans roster wore Kobe Bryant sneakers for the national anthem.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of nine people who died in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.