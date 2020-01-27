Global  

Chinese premier inspects Wuhan supermarket where the coronavirus allegedly originated

Chinese premier inspects Wuhan supermarket where the coronavirus allegedly originated

Chinese premier inspects Wuhan supermarket where the coronavirus allegedly originated

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived at Wuhan to inspect the supermarket where the coronavirus allegedly originated.

The video, shot on January 27, shows the staff using a thermometer device to check the temperature for Premier Li.

He then walked around inside the supermarket to check the supply condition and greeted the shoppers.

According to reports, Premier Li also shouted "Wuhan Jiayou" with the shoppers to encourage local people to fight the coronavirus.
